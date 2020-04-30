OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

THUMBS UP! To the city of Decatur. Amid all the statewide bickering over Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extension of his stay at home order, the city quietly and with little fanfare made a quick and beneficial adjustment. The city announced a “slight variance” to the state order. The change allows residents that live together in the same household to be on a boat together. Prior to the change, the revised state order only allowed two people to be on a boat at a time. There are clearly spaces to wriggle when attempting to keep specific order anywhere. We can social distance while shopping for groceries. We can do anything.

THUMBS UP! To unheralded assistants to heroes. Many organizations, groups and individuals are providing essential workers with special gifts -- the gifts of sustenance. Not every good deed can be documented and thanked directly. It’s an ongoing gift to realize how many in our community want to help, and how many are respectful and appreciative of that help.