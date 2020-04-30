OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the city of Decatur. Amid all the statewide bickering over Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extension of his stay at home order, the city quietly and with little fanfare made a quick and beneficial adjustment. The city announced a “slight variance” to the state order. The change allows residents that live together in the same household to be on a boat together. Prior to the change, the revised state order only allowed two people to be on a boat at a time. There are clearly spaces to wriggle when attempting to keep specific order anywhere. We can social distance while shopping for groceries. We can do anything.
THUMBS UP! To unheralded assistants to heroes. Many organizations, groups and individuals are providing essential workers with special gifts -- the gifts of sustenance. Not every good deed can be documented and thanked directly. It’s an ongoing gift to realize how many in our community want to help, and how many are respectful and appreciative of that help.
THUMBS DOWN! To the cancellation of even more Central Illinois summer standards. On consecutive days, we reported on the cancellation of the summer season at The Little Theatre-On the Square in Sullivan and the cancellation of the Arthur Fourth of July fireworks celebration. Each has grown to the level of traditions not just in their cities but for the entire area. Those are two stalwarts that attract, delight and entertain thousands each year. In addition, there’s the benefits received by businesses adjacent to events. The economic cost will be tragic.
THUMBS UP! To Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. Moore Wolfe’s frank discussions with Brian Byers on nowdecatur.com at 6:40 a.m. daily are providing the best answers for the community amid the stay at home order, the demands of facial masks and the wildfire that social media is. Moore Wolfe’s acknowledgment that police won’t be enforcing orders clears the obvious so well that even the most antagonistic should get the point. "We are going to have to rely on people to do the right thing," she said. In other words, you’re adults and being treated as same, now go and behave like it.
THUMBS UP! To the National Football League. Its annual draft of college players was held last weekend. That the event was handled via what was essentially a nation-wide Zoom conference. ESPN made it entertaining, and the technological achievement in drawing and interacting with faces from everywhere made technology amazing even at a time when it’s falling short in other areas.
