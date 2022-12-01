OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To the ongoing delay in resolving Decatur Celebration's bankruptcy. The latest in the 18-month ordeal is the threat of needing additional help -- "hiring forensic professionals" -- to solve the issue. Decatur Celebration launched in 1986. The downtown three-day event ran through 2019. Millions of dollars cycled through the event in its three-decades-plus run. This is continuing to be a sad conclusion to an unprecedently successful event.

THUMBS UP! To increased enforcement against abuse of disabled parking spaces at malls around the state. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced last week that tickets would be issued at shopping centers in Peoria, Springfield, Fairview Heights, Rockford, Schaumberg and Chicago. Seeing a person with no identification of being disabled using one of the spots is one of the most annoying and easily seen casual lawbreaking in our society. And the crime is far from victimless, mainly if you've seen a person who struggles walking trying to make their way across a parking lot on a windy below-zero day.

THUMBS UP! To the St. Teresa football team. After a season of thrills, they capped things off with a 29-22 victory in the state Class 2A championship game. They gave us the bonus of one of the best of the weekend’s championship games. And they also gave us the feel-good story of a state championship medal to the family of Brodie Heinz. Heinz, a player who would have been a senior with this group, passed away from cancer before entering his freshman year at St. Teresa. Team captains took his jersey to every coin toss this season.

THUMBS UP! To Cocoa Santa. The diversity-driven legend, a Black man based in St. Louis who has made a gig as Cocoa Santa, visited the Salvation Army in Decatur. One of the heartwarming stories from the visit was from a woman's 7-year-old, who saw an advertisement for the event and “The first thing she said was, ‘He looks like me’.”

THUMBS DOWN! And enough already to Twitter owner Elon Musk. Musk continues to use his $44 billion acquisition to repeat that he’s protecting free speech and Twitter can save the world. We continue to be fascinated by repeatedly hearing from people that they’ve been canceled and their speech rights are being violated. If there are so many cancelations and violations, why do we keep hearing from these people?

THUMBS UP! To astonishing bravery in the oppressive communist country of China. Weary of ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns (and any number of unimaginable international crimes), Chinese citizens are risking their lives by stepping outside their homes at night, donning masks and placing blank white pieces of paper in front of their faces. The images are as striking as the World Cup German team photo in which every player is covering their mouth in protest of restrictions in Qatar.