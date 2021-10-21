OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To the passing of Colin Powell. Powell spent four decades in military service. He rose to the rank of four-star general before becoming the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. His oversight of the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991 made him a household name. His success led leaders in both parties to consider him a candidate for president. Powell’s tenure as George W. Bush's secretary of state was marred by his 2003 address to the United Nations Security Council in which he cited faulty information to claim that Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed weapons of mass destruction. Such weapons never materialized.

THUMBS DOWN! To "Alabama jumpers." The invasive worm species has found its way to numerous Illinois counties. including Macon. The true threat of the worms presently appears uncertain, and runs the range of possibilities. But honestly -- we survived "murder hornets" last year and this year it's jumping worms?

THUMBS UP! To lifting Illinois mask mandates, but thumbs down to the decision being delayed until in time for the holidays. We do want to be sure the numbers keep going down. But there's an issue when no specific stated measuring sticks exist. The decision will be made whenever and wherever Gov. J.B. Pritzker decides to plant the goalpost.

THUMBS DOWN! To supply chain issues. We've been warned about assorted potential issues in the aftermath of COVID. Now we're seeing some of those problems come to fruition. We hope this is as bad as it gets. We're concerned it is not.

THUMBS DOWN! To rising heating prices. After months of disarray, a second winter with COVID has combined with worldwide inflation, a surge in prices of natural gas and production struggling to get to market. Consumers face boggling 30% to 50% bill increases. We're due some good news, but we're not getting it in the area of consumption.

