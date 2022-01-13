OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To police officers in danger. Two Illinois police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this month. A Decatur officer was wounded in the pre-dawn hours Saturday during a traffic stop. There's nothing immediate and concrete most of us can do. But we must continue to respect the officers, wish them well, and again insist on eyewitnesses testifying to what they see. Until and unless there are changes, work is even more of a challenge for law enforcement.

THUMBS UP! To athletic excitement on the college and professional level. The Cubs and Cardinals are out on strike, and the Bears are looking for a new coach and general manager. The University of Illinois men’s basketball team has picked up where it left off last year, ranked among the nation’s best teams and continuing to play an excited and enjoyable style of ball. The National Basketball Association’s Chicago Bulls have improbably landed among the league’s elite, including the best record in the league’s Eastern Conference. And closer to home, Millikin’s women’s basketball team is on a nine-game winning streak. Let’s enjoy the fun.

THUMBS DOWN! To Rodney Davis' ongoing whataboutism. The Illinois representative, a Taylorville Republican, a year after the Jan.6 incident at the nation's capital, lays more blame at the feet of Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi than anyone else. He says Democrats are playing politics and hunting Donald Trump. He glosses over how investing the incident is vital, at the very least to rule out misbegotten suspicions.

THUMBS DOWN! To the disconcerting series of celebrity deaths. Generations were touched by the works of artists who have passed recently. Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Bob Saget, Dwayne Hickman, Marilyn Bergman and Peter Bogdonovich are among those who have died in the last three weeks. One of the difficult things about aging is seeing icons of our younger days fade.

