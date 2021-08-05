OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To multiple shootings and uncooperative witnesses. Last week, more than 90 shots were fired in a single Decatur incident. One individual's car was hit six times, and that person even flagged down police who were following a trail of fluid from the location of the shooting. But police described the individual as "very uncooperative." There's no easy solution to Decatur's gun violence. Recalcitrant witnesses is just one of the problems to be addressed.

THUMBS UP! To keeping the spirit of Decatur Celebration alive. The first weekend of August for the last three-plus decades has been set aside for the event in downtown Decatur. COVID stopped the event last year, and bankruptcy has ended it, there is plenty of entertainment available this weekend. The Duck Derby, a boat poker run, and Arts Council events are all scheduled for the weekend. Maybe someone will offer an elephant ears stand next year, and all will be right with the world.

THUMBS UP! To replacing Rodney Walker on the Decatur City Council. We wish the process were more transparent, but making the right choice is most important. We hope the council keeps in mind who they are replacing, and that they're aware of how geography can send a message.

THUMBS DOWN! To disgraced and convicted former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich. He was in federal court challenging the Illinois General Assembly’s decision to prohibit him from holding office. The Illinois House in January 2009 voted 114-1 to impeach Blagojevich, and the state Senate voted unanimously to remove him, making him the first Illinois governor in history to be removed by lawmakers. Blagojevich admitted the odds are against him in his challenge. Recalling his almanac research of a question while he was serving time for his felony conviction, Blagojevich said, “I was in that almanac for this,” gesturing to the courthouse. “It sucks.” At least he has some idea of how the rest of us feel.

THUMBS UP! To an anonymous donor. Thanks to a donation, Colee’s Corner Drugs family of pharmacies will be offering gift cards as an incentive to those who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The first 50 people 18 years and older to get fully vaccinated at one of three sites on Fridays in August will receive $50 gift cards redeemable at Dale's Southlake Pharmacy in Decatur, Colee's Corner Drugs in Forsyth, and Colee's Community Pharmacy on the Crossing Healthcare campus. Sessions start at 9 a.m. Locations are Aug. 6 at Colee's Corner Drugs, Aug. 13 at Colee’s Community Pharmacy/Crossing Healthcare, Aug. 20 at Colee’s Corner Drugs and Aug. 27 at Colee's Community Pharmacy/Crossing Healthcare.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0