OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Red Cross volunteers. People from Central Illinois have joined others around the country in heading to the southeast U.S. for recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. One of the most awe-inspiring things about Central Illinois is the degree to which its residents will go to help others. We applaud this group, along with the others who do the work but escape appropriate acknowledgment.

THUMBS DOWN! To our overwhelming dread at Supreme Court being back in session. We know the highest court in the land must reconvene, and we understand the importance of their work. But our present national climate sometimes feels like kindling, and sometimes it feels as though something in Washington, D.C., is lighting matches. Last year’s Court rulings were plenty fiery. Let's hope the country can somehow maintain a controlled burn.

THUMBS UP! To an enjoyable baseball season. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the playoffs again, and those who aren’t fans of the Redbirds got the chance to see Aaron Judge dominate the American League on his way to the league’s home run record. Baseball still has a few weeks in the sports spotlight as it crowns its champion and then gives way for football of the college and professional variety.

THUMBS DOWN! To avoiding military commitments. The Army fell 25% short of its recruitment goal this year, about 15,000. Similar to so many businesses in the U.S., all military services are struggling finding people willing and fit to enlist. The issue has sparked discussion of restructuring, and potentially could prompt increased use of the National Guard and Reserve.