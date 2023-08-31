THUMBS UP! To this year’s Farm Progress Show. For the 10th time, the world of agriculture came to Decatur and participated in the 70th edition of the event. The numbers appeared to have bounced back to pre-COVID levels, the events managed to escape earlier brutal August hear, and farmers and friends alike we able to get a glimpse into the future of the industry.

THUMBS UP! To a win against corruption. Michael Madigan’s former chief of staff, Timothy Mapes, was found guilty of perjury by a federal grand jury. Slowly but surely, the corruption surrounding Madigan is being punished. At some point, convictions must point Springfield politicians toward taking ethics reform seriously. Don’t they?

THUMBS DOWN! To race-related shooting deaths. Three Black people in Florida were killed by a white 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist writings. He used guns he bought legally despite a past involuntary commitment for a mental health exam. There have been in excess of 470 mass shootings in the U.S. No other high-income country has suffered such a high death toll from gun violence. Every day, there are 120 American gun deaths. The U.S. gun homicide rate is as much as 26 times that of other high-income countries; its gun suicide rate is nearly 12 times higher. Something’s not working, yet we don’t have the energy or concern to address it in any way.

THUMBS UP! To an appropriate memorial. A section of Interstate 72 between Decatur and Champaign has been dedicated as Officer Oberheim Memorial Highway. Oberheim, 44, died in the line of duty in May 2021 during an exchange of gunfire while answering a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on the north side of Champaign. The Decatur native served on Decatur’s police force for seven years before moving to Champaign in 2008. The dedication doesn’t minimize the pain of Oberheim’s loss, but it does serve as a commemoration of his sacrifice.

THUMBS UP! To Simone Biles’ comeback. Just weeks after her return to elite contests, the 26-year-old won a record eighth U.S. all-around title and became the oldest gymnast to win the championship. Biles spent two years away from competition and was called too many bad names by too many people who should have known better. Congratulations to her for her steadfastness.

THUMBS UP! To us. We survived a brutal heat stretch last week. Temperatures settled near or above 100 degrees, and heat indexes climbed even higher. The heat wave has earned a spot among the state’s historic heat waves, including 1947, 1956, 1988 and 1995, a year when more than 600 people succumbed to heat.

THUMBS DOWN! To the return of the West Nile virus. The good news is the state has limited exposure at this point, but we know the area will grow. The irritating news is we need to keep a closer eye on pesky mosquitoes, especially those of us over 50 and those with chronic health conditions.