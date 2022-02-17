OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To no baseball action in Arizona or Florida. Football season is supposed to segue effortlessly into spring training. But Major League Baseball owners and players are at a negotiating impasse. At least some training time is certain to be lost, and regular season games may be in jeopardy. Let’s hope that, against all odds, they can come to a quick and quiet agreement and we don’t have to listen to weeks to millionaires arguing with billionaires.

THUMBS UP! To a surprising, fortunate and delightful financial flip. The State of Illinois and the City of Decatur report they're in better shape than expected post-COVID. The financial concerns have not disappeared, but at least severe issues have been delayed.

THUMBS DOWN! To the suspension of Mexican avocado imports. The taste treat is the latest victim of drug cartel turf battles and the extortion of growers. Super Bowl weekend was not affected by the suspension, but the industry, which exports almost $3 billion annually, isn't commenting on what's ahead. This isn't the first ban of Mexican avocado imports. The U.S. in 1997 lifted a ban that had been in place since 1914.

THUMBS UP! To the refurbishing and replacement of the replica of the Transfer House at Fairview Park's Dreamland Lake. The 7-foot structure was removed last year for repairs, and finally returned to its home as the lake froze over during the chill that arrived after the snowstorm earlier this month.

