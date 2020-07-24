OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS DOWN! To Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. We have an established dislike for Madigan, his style, his authority and his power. Madigan has not been charged, but he’s been implicated in a federal investigation into more than $1 million in bribes from the state's largest electric utility to Madigan associates. More and more people are seeing what the 22nd District and party members who have repeatedly reappointed him as speaker have been ignoring -- we deserve better than Madigan.

THUMBS UP! To the re-opening of the 1905 Brewing Company in Assumption. In February 2019, a fire destroyed the original location. Three of the owners decided to resurrect the business. At a time when small businesses are struggling, it’s a delight to see a business that has already faced a significant setback try again.