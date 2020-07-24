OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. We have an established dislike for Madigan, his style, his authority and his power. Madigan has not been charged, but he’s been implicated in a federal investigation into more than $1 million in bribes from the state's largest electric utility to Madigan associates. More and more people are seeing what the 22nd District and party members who have repeatedly reappointed him as speaker have been ignoring -- we deserve better than Madigan.
THUMBS UP! To the re-opening of the 1905 Brewing Company in Assumption. In February 2019, a fire destroyed the original location. Three of the owners decided to resurrect the business. At a time when small businesses are struggling, it’s a delight to see a business that has already faced a significant setback try again.
THUMBS UP! To national gun support rights advocacy groups. A federal lawsuit was filed against the Illinois State Police accusing the office in charge of handling Firearm Owners Identification card applications of unconstitutionally delaying the process.State statute bars the acquisition or possession of weapons or ammunition without a state-issued FOID card. ISP has 30 days from the date it receives an application and filing fee to either approve or deny that request. For renewals, state police officials have 60 days.Gun owners are left in the lurch. This is a complaint those trying to acquire FOID cards were airing for months even before the pandemic arrived. That they have been forced to move the battle to the courts is unfortunate but also probably overdue.
THUMBS DOWN! To movie release delays. Granted, worrying about entertainment options during the COVID-19 outbreak and resurgence is selfish. But for film lovers, director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming “Tenet” has raised spirits. Nolan is known for “The Dark Knight” trilogy, and has directed other mind-numbing and time-bending films like “The Prestige” and “Dunkirk.” The release of “Tenet” was postponed this week for the third time. The decision further delays our opportunity to see a film whose plot appears impossible to explain, even for the actors.
THUMBS UP! To the state road and bridge improvement plan released Tuesday. Among the projects in the $21.3 billion dollar plan is a long overdue effort. The resurfacing of U.S 51 from Eldorado Street to Interstate 72 will finally be done. It’s an $11.8 million project. Plans call for the resurfacing of seven miles of roadway that includes Business 51, North Main Street, Franklin Street and Water Street through Decatur, Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and bridge joint repair/replacement. The northern portion of the project is set to start next spring, with the remainder hopefully included in the next construction season. That’s some time, but as we remember from the experiences of our neighbors to the north and east, those lengthy works are a joy when completed.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!