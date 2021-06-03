OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To an election experiment. Under the legislation OK'd this week, in 2022, early voting for primary elections would start May 19 and the primary election would be moved to June 28. Illinois primaries have traditionally been in March. The time between primaries and general elections can turn into a grind and even affect decision-making at high levels. This is an experiment worth trying.

THUMBS DOWN! To the idea of shot clocks in high school basketball. Our objection isn’t absolute, if that’s the direction the nation wants to take. Eight states are using shot clocks, and the National Federation of State High School Associations has OK’d it if a state wants to implement it. But one of the joys in sports can be the differences between professionals, college level and high school level. Putting in a shot clock homogenizes the high school game in a way we’d have to see to determine whether we’d enjoy it as much.

THUMBS UP! And happy trails to Ray Eldridge Jewelry. The family-owned business with roots dating back more than 60 years closed its doors for the final time. There was no reason for sadness -- they felt the run was concluded, and they embrace their memories of celebrating engagements, weddings and other happy life events.

THUMBS DOWN! To another cyberattack. A ransomware attack on the world's largest meat processing company, based in Brazil. In a true sign that cybersecurity is a global issue, the company is the United States' second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken. Shutting the attacks down has to be a cooperative effort around the world.

