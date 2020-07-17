OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS UP! To Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. White’s office has further extended expiration dates for driver's licenses, identification cards and license plate stickers. The deadline has backed up to Nov. 1. Expired documents remain valid. White also points users to www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Remember -- Gov. Pritzker’s tax hikes have led to plenty of licensing sticker shock.

THUMBS DOWN! To ongoing cancellations and postponements. We understand the reason we’re seeing annual events taking a year off. We understand that, given the attitude much of the public has taken in reaction to the pandemic, it will likely be a while before events stop being postponed. It’s not pleasant. If we want to get back to pleasant, there’s still some unpleasant through which we have to plow.

THUMBS UP! To the Warrior Run. The annual event, hosted by Forsyth's Coziahr Harley-Davidson, is a motorcycle run honoring veterans. Perhaps the most encouraging news is the group of approximately 80 compared favorably with the number that participated in last year's pre-COVID event.

THUMBS UP! Public pressure winning out at long last. The Washington National Football League team is deciding on a new nickname after finally abandoning the name it has been using since since the 1930s. Dictionaries list the name as “dated” and “offensive.” No one argues. In the big picture, this is a small piece. But its departure is significance nevertheless.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0