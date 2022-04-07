OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To closing restaurants. Running a restaurant has always been a great challenge, one that’s increased in difficulty level during and since COVID. We’re always thrilled to see one more small business person decide to take the challenge. But we share the disappointment of owners who have had to close (and even to those who have been forced to cut back on hours). We will miss you and will remember your efforts fondly.

THUMBS UP! To the Decatur Park District airing its plans. The district’s representatives presented a look down the road with a 172-page-plus-appendix document, available on its website. It’s worthwhile to note this is the organization that is recent years has added the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, Splash Cove, Nelson Park lakefront improvements and a miniature golf course to Decatur’s landscape.

THUMBS DOWN! To making a budget richer with speed camera abuse. Chicago lowered its camera speed allowance from 10 miles per hour being ticketed to 6 mph. Predictably enough, tickets spiked, and the city issued 2.8 million speeding tickets totaling $95 million. A majority of that -- $59 million -- was gleaned from the 6 mph pool. Anytime tickets are issued with little more than the appearance of a money grab, we’re not doing anything more than being made to steal from ourselves.

THUMBS UP! To holding the line on utilities prices. The Decatur City Council has limited water and sewer rate increases to 2.5% in the coming year. The city in 2016 built in automatic annual water and sewer rate increases in order to keep up with water-related infrastructure projects. But Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said that it was never the council's intention to have a spike as large as the one that would have happened this year -- 8% -- if the council took no action.

THUMBS DOWN! To the coin shortage. Again. We’re not sure what’s worse -- having exact change required on transactions, discomfort when exuberant customers face off with insistent clerks, or claims that the shortage is a conspiracy to … what? Something something? This is definitely frustrating. But surely we can choose to work through it rather than giving into our base instincts.

THUMBS UP! To the decriminalization of marijuana by the U.S. House of Representatives. Marijuana is a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act, meaning that it has a high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States, and a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision. Other drugs under this classification are heroin, LSD, ecstasy, and magic mushrooms. That makes marijuana one of the big hitters, even if there’s scant evidence it belongs there. One of the best reasons to decriminalize the substance is to allow medical trials to determine any positives and negatives with use. Maybe it’s helpful for anxiety, depression and other mental health concerns. Maybe not. The only way to begin a fair determination is with clinical trials. Testing effects will be much easier with more of those with deep pockets willing to fund studies of a drug that would at last not be wholly illegal on the federal level. Since the U.S. Senate is the place where silly things happen, we do not in any way assume its approval, although we can hope for it.

