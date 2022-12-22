OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To those willing to run for office. In the election drawing the most interest, eight people have filed for three open school board seats in Decatur. Two incumbents are not attempting returns, so all seven members of the board will be in their first terms when the winners of the April election are seated in May. The school board has been a lightning rod for controversy in the last five or six years, and we are encouraged by those willing to place themselves on the firing line and make an effort to improve Decatur's public schools.

THUMBS DOWN! To blood shortages. The perpetual shortages of the liquid have evolved into a full-blown crisis. We'll attribute this to another COVID-19 issue, as regular givers may have broken routine and just not gotten back into a fresh one. If you're able to give, please do. To repeat a cliche, someone's life depends on it.

THUMBS DOWN! To a depressing record. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists’ annual prison census, the number of journalists jailed around the world set yet another record in 2022. A total of 363 reporters were jailed, 20% above last year’s record. Iran, China, Myanmar, Turkey and Belarus round out the top five jailers of journalists this year.

THUMBS DOWN! To six decades of the unknown. In spite of promises of release from both Presidents Trump and Biden, in excess of 4,000 CIA documents related to President John Kennedy's 1963 assassination are remaining classified. Despite those presidential promises and a 1992 law that required all the material be released in October 2017, some is being withheld “to protect against an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure.” The obvious conclusion is the CIA is hiding information that's worse than the murder of a president. That's frightening.

THUMBS UP! A group of area pastors. Regulars at Sky City Grill, the pastors showed up for dinner. When they'd been served, they asked Loretta McKinley and Chauna McKinley to sit down, and presented each with $500. Another of the wait staff received $200. The pastors were looking to give cash to someone in need and conspired with owner Rodney Walker to surprise the wait staff.