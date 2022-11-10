OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Hope Academy’s election lesson to first graders. To teach first graders about the election and the importance of voting, teachers created a mock election, complete with voter registration, voters’ cards, election judges and voting booths. Prior to the election, the kids made campaign posters urging their fellow students to vote for their favorite. They even got an “I voted” sticker to wear. Oreos won the vote and were to be a student treat later in the week. Better luck next time, chocolate chip.

THUMBS UP! To the Archer Daniels Midland Co. and its ongoing investment in our city. The agri-business giants marked the opening of its North America Microbiology Laboratory at its Specialty Manufacturing Facility, housed in the former Meda Pharmaceuticals medicine factory building at 705 E. Eldorado St. ADM has sunk $3 million to create its state-of-the-art lab. It was pleasing to hear Veronica Braker, ADM’s senior vice president of Global Operations, say, “ADM is intertwined within Decatur and we owe so much to the people and families in this area who have worked here and supported our mission and fueled our growth over the years.”

THUMBS DOWN! To silent victims. The weekend brought another report of someone with a gunshot wound refusing to talk to police. There are dozens of reasons to not answer questions, but it seems counter-productive to hush when your body is spilling blood through a hole someone else put in it. Why are police sometimes unable to solve crimes? When victims of crimes are letting assailants walk away, criminals are being allowed to walk.

THUMBS DOWN! To climate change deniers. We can keep ignoring the signs and warnings of disaster, which will do nothing to reverse a crisis with critical and fatal evidence all around us. Jokes about California’s coast deterioration making “Arizona Bay” and about Miami being underwater lose humor when we watch natural disasters doing increased damage daily.