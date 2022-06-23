OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To making it formal. Decatur's NAACP Branch has regularly praised the Decatur police efforts toward building relations. Police Chief Shane Brandel has signed the “Ten Shared Principles” agreement adopted by the Illinois NAACP State Conference and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. The principles cover everything from basic human rights to covering areas like building mutual trust, operating with transparency and developing strong relationships between cops and “communities of color.” Even though the principles were already being practiced, Brandel's signature carries significant heft.

THUMBS DOWN! To airlines across the United States. In a series of events any downtrodden air traveler can relate to, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg found his flight canceled. He had to drive from Washington, D.C., to New York. He'd just finished meeting with airline leaders about widespread flight disruptions. The government decided the airline industry was too important to collapse as a result of COVID-19, so billions of taxpayer dollars were thrown at the problem. Many businesses are suffering from a shortage of experts, like pilots. But the measures the airline industry had taken over the last 24 months have been irritating at least and infuriating at most.

THUMBS DOWN! To high fuel prices. Obviously, no one's going to come out in support of high gas prices. But the current pain from the pump is sharper than ever. Think about how much the economy slows down because everything -- transportation, delivery, leisure -- is tied to our gas-guzzling machines. The cost doesn't just go up at the pump -- it goes up everywhere.

THUMBS DOWN! To Eric Greitens. The Missouri U.S. Senate candidate released a disgusting video where he was holding a shotgun and explained he was hunting RINOs (Republicans in Name Only). Naturally, Greitens won't recognize that his attitude is causing a divide, and he will continue to blame everyone who disagrees with him.

