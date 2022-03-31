OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the return of Albert Pujols to the St. Louis Cardinals. Make no mistake, this is not the same Pujols that won three Most Valuable Player awards and appeared in nine All-Star Games in his 2001-2011 run with the Cardinals. His recent career trajectory has made some forget what a sheer delight it was to watch the man for a decade. We don't expect a return to MVP form, but Pujols' presence should be warm and cuddly for baseball fans.

THUMBS DOWN! To the discussions surrounding the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident at the Academy Awards. Our reactions told us more about ourselves than about anything else. Whether you’re pro-Rock, pro-Smith, anti-either, anti-Hollywood, cynical, aghast, suspicious or don’t care, be assured there are thousands of others who feel the same, and a similar number who don’t. Citizens wonder why we’re divided, yet can’t resist staking ground around those with celebrity. As an editorial board, we are firm in one position -- don’t come up out of an audience and slap somebody who’s on stage.

THUMBS UP! To the approaching Macon County Fair. COVID and other issues have reduced the number of public events in Decatur. Officials discussing plans for the June 2-5 event -- which will include all you expect from a county fair -- remind us to look forward to it. We can also expect temperatures more pleasant than what we've had the last few days.

THUMBS UP! To the job market being strong. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits is at the lowest level in 52 years. The last time the U.S. was at this level was 1969. Maybe that can calm a little bit of the chaotic economy and concerns about it. Maybe it can quiet those who think the number of unfilled jobs is high because people would rather live off the government.0401

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0