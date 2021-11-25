OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Illinois' wheat farmers. This year's average yield was 79 bushels per acre. That's up 17% from last year, and the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service says it's the highest in history.

THUMBS UP! To the Hulu series “Dopesick.” The eight-part series details the disinformation campaign by manufacturer Purdue Pharma that led to extensive abuse of OxyContin. The extremely addictive opioid was a factor in 100,000 overdose deaths last year alone. The clear villains of the story, Purdue Pharma owners the Sackler family, made a settlement last year that indemnified them from the thousands of civil suits that have been or will be filed against the company. If we wonder why there’s a lack of trust in our government, seeing how the FDA essentially rubber-stamped Purdue’s demands for the drug’s approval is maddening. Equally maddening is how we continue to talk about the need for treatment of opioid addiction, there are only pockets of the country -- our own area included -- that seem to take the challenge seriously.

THUMBS UP! To Illinois' falling unemployment rate. The rate dropped to 6%. The October jobless rate in Illinois was 1.4% higher than the national rate, but 2.1% below where it was in October 2020.

THUMBS UP! To the return of open roads in Decatur. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is now open for public use after being closed for demolition of the Walrus Manufacturing Co. warehouse. The intersection of Airport, Norfolk and Country Club Roads is also open for regular use after undergoing a street reconstruction. A recent closure of Pershing Road between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and U.S. 51 happened because of a water main break. It was just repaired and covered over with concrete this past weekend.

THUMBS UP! To electric vehicle tax incentive package. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law the package of incentives and credits to assist the electric vehicle industry, buoying hopes of helping Illinois become the "Silicon Valley of EVs."

