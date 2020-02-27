OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Chick-fil-A. If the franchise is trying to figure out whether Decatur is a good landing place, they’ve received feedback with a rapturous reception from our citizens. People lined up and waited in February cold to sample chicken and fries and other sides. The pop-up will return to the Ashley Home Furnishings parking lot at 3705 N. Water St. on Thursdays through summer.

THUMBS DOWN! To the decision to not move Tuesday’s Decatur School Board meeting to a larger venue. The district received a call seeking such a venue change because of an anti. However, Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout said “district staff felt there was nothing on the agenda that merited a site change.” The dozens of people forced to sit in another room and watch a live Facebook feed would say otherwise.

THUMBS UP! To revenue. Illinois residents spent in excess of $39 million in January on newly legal recreational cannabis. Cannabis tax revenue was in excess of $7 million, and sales tax revenue exceeded $3 million. The novelty is still fresh, and the curiosity factor may be spiking the numbers. But there’s no other way to evaluate the start of the substance’s legality than to say so far, so good.

THUMBS DOWN! To not listening. Might the reason for terse exchanges at recent public meetings be a reaction to feeling ignored? Sometimes being ignored pushes people to anger, frustration and raised voices. A “they started it” interaction does no one any good. Stop, and listen. Everyone. If you dare. You can’t change someone’s mind unless you understand how and why they’ve arrived at the point they are.

