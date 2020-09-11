OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS UP! To the effort to discourage vaping. Approximately 8,000 students begin using a vape pen every day according to the CDC, resulting in more than one in four high schoolers and one in 10 middle schoolers vaping at least once per month. The American Lung Association has announced a “comprehensive” plan to tackle electronic tobacco use by the nation’s high schoolers. The effort to reduce tobacco consumption worked well. Companies will always find ways to market potentially damaging products to children, and we regularly have to find a way to counteract that marketing.

THUMBS DOWN! To do-nothing politicians. It’s been months since Americans received a bit of financial relief amid the pandemic crisis. We have continued to suffer through the worst joblessness in the country in a century. Yet Congress was able to walk away to go on vacation while people remained jobless, and the legislators appear prepared to do the same thing with their brief present return. If you think all is fine and dandy, cast your votes on November 3. If you’re disgusted, take a look at the incumbents and decide how many you want to return.