OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the effort to discourage vaping. Approximately 8,000 students begin using a vape pen every day according to the CDC, resulting in more than one in four high schoolers and one in 10 middle schoolers vaping at least once per month. The American Lung Association has announced a “comprehensive” plan to tackle electronic tobacco use by the nation’s high schoolers. The effort to reduce tobacco consumption worked well. Companies will always find ways to market potentially damaging products to children, and we regularly have to find a way to counteract that marketing.
THUMBS DOWN! To do-nothing politicians. It’s been months since Americans received a bit of financial relief amid the pandemic crisis. We have continued to suffer through the worst joblessness in the country in a century. Yet Congress was able to walk away to go on vacation while people remained jobless, and the legislators appear prepared to do the same thing with their brief present return. If you think all is fine and dandy, cast your votes on November 3. If you’re disgusted, take a look at the incumbents and decide how many you want to return.
THUMBS UP! To Millikin University. The Decatur university has been named a "Best Bang for the Buck" Midwest university in Washington Monthly's 2020 College Guide and Rankings. For the second consecutive year, Millikin was ranked among the top 50 in the category at No. 40 of 372 schools.
THUMBS DOWN! To leadfoots. Some drivers took advantage of roads and highways emptied by the coronavirus pandemic at its start, and they haven’t backed off. The Iowa State Patrol recorded a 101% increase from January through August over the four-year average in tickets for speeds exceeding 100 mph, along with a 75% increase in tickets for speeds of 25 mph or more over the posted speed limit. Numbers for California’s upward of more than 15,000 tickets from mid-March through Aug. 19 for 100 mph-plus speeds, doubling last year’s numbers. It’s tempting to treat life like a dystopian story, especially when you’re on a flat road that appears empty for miles and you’re driving something that can go fast.
THUMBS UP! To the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial. They spearheaded a Saturday morning cleanup at the 80-acre area in western Macon County. They were removing bush honeysuckle, a non-native invasive plant. You know what weeding your own garden feels like. Multiply that quite a bit to picture the amount of work the volunteers accomplished.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!