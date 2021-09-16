OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To COVID schadenfreude. A basic definition of the word is “enjoyment obtained from the troubles of others.” That turns astonishingly cruel when observers seem to take delight when a person who hasn’t been vaccinated or has been actively anti-vaccination is hospitalized with COVID. Having that reaction is not only inhuman but it also can harden the stance of those who haven’t been vaccinated yet themselves. Rooting against one another is not the way to get through a pandemic.

THUMBS UP! To the 1956 Stephen Decatur High School class. The group is marking its 65th anniversary at a reunion this weekend. The class bought a seat formerly used in the Lincoln Square Theater, and that will be on display in the theater lobby and used for fundraising by the Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater. The theater continues to be an institution that calls back those who have enjoyed it. Members of that Stephen Decatur class undoubtedly saw shows in the theater, and some of them probably even performed on that stage.

THUMBS DOWN! To poverty measure statistics. Numbers released this week showed an increase in the United States' official poverty rate. The rate now sits at 11.4%, with more than 37 million people living in poverty. The numbers would have been worse without last year's COVID relief packages and expanded unemployment benefits. There's no snap answer to the issue of poverty. But it's an issue to which we must definitely devote more time.

THUMBS UP! To Cardinal Warehouse. The Atkins Group, a family-owned real estate business based in Urbana, is building the facility on Decatur's northeast side. The warehouse will provide up to 75 jobs, but more importantly, it further establishes Decatur in general as a potential home for industrial expansion.

THUMBS DOWN! To blind accusations of felonious cheating. The latest examples are in the recall election against California Governor Gavin Newsom. Results had Newsom with a 30-point advantage by the time closest challenger Larry Elder conceded. Yet charges of fraud have rumbled. The only way to solve the issue is to put a halt to such accusations whenever they come up. Disliking the outcome of an election does not equate to a dishonest result.

THUMBS UP! To Arcola’s Broom Corn Festival. The event marked its 50th anniversary over the weekend. Events have come and gone during its history, Keeping anything going for a half-century is impressive. For it to happen with an outdoor event in a smaller town is additionally remarkable.

