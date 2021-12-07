OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Shane Brandel. Decatur's new police chief has spent his career with the Decatur Police Department, starting in 1996. After four months as interim chief, he was officially named last week. The 46-year-old said he plans to serve four or five years in the position.

THUMBS DOWN! To the decision to diplomatically boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. U.S. athletes will still compete in the Games Feb. 4-20, 2022. But to cite China's miserable human rights record as a reason for the diplomatic boycott ignores the country's 2008 purge in which dissidents were widely rounded up and hidden away as China welcomed the world to that year's Summer Olympics. Why now and not then? And at what point does it become all right to inject politics into sports? Given events of at least the last five years in America, you're likely to find everyone OK'ing the mix in at least some instance. There is some amusement, though, in noting that when it comes to boycotts, China is the Olympics' gold medalist, boycotting a record three Olympic years (1956, 1964 and 1980).

THUMBS UP! To Chad Baker. The Decatur landlord gifted his second rental home to a tenant. The current tenant has lived in the house for 15 years, and has developed a friendship on top of the landlord-renter relationship. It was also the last of Baker's rental properties.

THUMBS DOWN! To politicians making micromanaging decisions about books in libraries. Texas often is its own world outside the United States. The state presently has a group of politicians panicking about whether certain books are appropriate to have in school libraries. The discussion needs to start at a local level before it moves into the halls of law. We hire librarians and vote for school boards to deal with exactly this type of thing. Begin there, and let's see what happens. We know school board meetings around the country have been antagonistic, including complaints about "critical race theory," a phrase those complaining hadn't even heard three years ago, much less having any idea what the "theory" holds. Those decisions should be left to school boards before going anywhere else..

THUMBS DOWN! To Amazon Web Services' outage this week. The company's cloud computing services powers many governments, universities and companies. While the belief that the outage was just growing pains due to automation and centralization, it reminds us of our uneasy alliance with and reliance on technology we can't begin to understand.

THUMBS UP! To reducing the backlog. We first editorialized in February 2020 about the delay in Firearm Owner’s Identification cards and Concealed Carry Licenses. In fact, in that editorial we mention residents who had been waiting for their renewals since 2017. In November 2020, 138,722 FOID renewals were waiting to be processed. The number was at 28,648 in September and fell to 7,800 this month. Governmental wheels turn slow, but this fell far on the other side of ridiculous. The progress is worth noticing and offering congratulations.

THUMBS DOWN! To wasting time in Chicago traffic. A study released this week showed Chicago drivers spent the equivalent of more than four days stuck in commute traffic this year — more time than drivers in any other major U.S. city. That won't be a surprise to anyone from here who's suffered through driving in the city and its combination of traffic, transport and its blend of tiny neighborhoods and small roads along with multi-lane behemoth interstate highways. The traffic isn't getting better soon, even with federal funds coming to the rescue. First, ponder the delays of construction, and then think about what city planners have to consider, where the question is more about eliminating bottlenecks than adding, expanding or repairing roadways.

