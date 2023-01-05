OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To good news on the agricultural front. Farmland prices in the Midwest jumped 20% just in the third quarter from a year earlier — bucking a downturn in the residential real estate market. That was the eleventh consecutive quarter of gains, the longest since 2014. Jim Schultz, who runs Open Prairie, a private-equity investment firm in Central Illinois, believes farmland prices could double in the next 10 years. That's an excellent hedge against inflation.

THUMBS DOWN! To the disturbing news coming out of state-run mental health centers. Reporters with Lee Enterprises Midwest, Capitol News Illinois and ProPublica discovered at least 40 felony charges filed against 29 patients since 2015 in two of the four downstate counties where the state operates a residential facility. Of the 29 patients charged, 22 were receiving care at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center. Our societal record in dealing with those among us who need the most help is far from stellar.

THUMBS UP! To Illinois' new smoke detector law. Residents are required to have smoke alarms with 10-year sealed batteries. The General Assembly passed the law in 2017.

THUMBS DOWN! To a horribly muffed holiday weekend for travelers. Particularly those who chose Southwest Airlines, which had a meltdown of epic proportions leading up to the new year. Thousands of flights were canceled and thousands of travelers were stranded. What's most maddening is Southwest apparently has made no improvements since a similar incident in October 2021. You know how airlines remind you on flights that you have a choice, and they're grateful you've chosen them? You should keep that in mind the next time you see Southwest as a possibility.

THUMBS DOWN! To the last-minute court ruling against the SAFE-T Act. Last-minute legal decisions are an Illinois tradition, but this one has stoked confusion in courts around the state. Agree or disagree with the legislation, it certainly seems that this decision could have been made sooner.

THUMBS UP! To making government-issued electronics TikTok-free. More state and federal government officials are being told the app is prohibited from government-issued devices. The concerns are the same as those raised early in the app's existence -- data being shared with the Chinese government and misinformation being spread. In 2020, President Trump wanted to ban dealings with TikTok's owner and have the app banned. The effort was blocked by courts and President Biden rescinded Trump's orders after taking office. Banning the app has bipartisan support in Congress.

THUMBS DOWN! To a frustrating start to the year. The Herald & Review headline read "Gunfire kicks off 2023 in Decatur." The regular reports of violence in our community remain troubling and heartbreaking. Here's hoping for a breakthrough of peace this year.