OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To more bad news from DCFS. A report shows 123 children in the last fiscal year died despite having contact with the Department of Children and Family Services. Reports on the agency’s shortcomings show decided weaknesses, which ongoing changes are attempting to address. The 123 number is a reminder of the work that continues to need to be done.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS UP! To the Decatur Salvation Army and its donors. The organization’s goal for its December bell-ringing fundraising campaign attracted just in excess of a half-million dollars. That surpassed the agency goal of $485,000. That’s music to anyone’s ears.

THUMBS DOWN! To a fake lawyer. In one of those crimes that make us wonder “How does that happen?” Kelcie Miller pleaded guilty to practicing law without a license. Miller worked in the Madison County public defender’s office for seventh months, but wasn’t asked for proof. She failed the state bar exam and submitted a phony attorney registration. So that’s how it happened. Even more interesting, though, is eight people were offered the chance to withdraw from plea deals Miller negotiated. Only one wanted to reject their deal.

THUMBS DOWN! To all manner of “political stunts.” Republicans in Washington, D.C., have discussed rewriting the rules of impeachment, a response to what they call the “political stunt” of Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s delay in advancing the articles to the Senate. Apparently, one good stunt deserves another. Also apparently, our current national political state is so broken that both sides feel comfortable discussing rewriting rules to expedite processes, rather than serve their constituency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0