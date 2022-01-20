OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To at least one portion of a package of proposed state amendments. Illinois Senate Republicans have introduced amendments "to really put the people in charge again," according to Senate Republican leader Dan McConchie. (What else is he going to say?) The section that's caught our eye is the call for an independent redistricting commission. As we've argued before, what reasonable politician is in favor of gerrymandering? What is the holdup in making that a done deal? What, we mean, besides Gov. J.B. Pritzker breaking a campaign promise?

THUMBS DOWN! To rising COVID omicron-related deaths. The present strain is apparently less severe than the previous version. Yet more people are catching the new strain. Even as a lower percentage of positives are resulting in deaths, the raw numbers of fatalities are numbing. A quarter-million Americans are expected to be added to the COVID death toll by mid-March.

THUMBS UP! To Decatur Police Officer Stephanie Vail. Vail earned powerful words from Chief Shane Brandel. Brandel noted Vail was "brave ... under fire," handled herself well and followed training by staying in the fight" after a bullet fired at her in pursuit of a suspect shattered and fragments ricocheted to her head and shoulder. We're appreciative of the release of bodycam footage of the incident. The horror and heroism should be required viewing for any police critic.

THUMBS UP! To government distribution of free COVID home-test kits. The program is part of President Biden’s efforts to procure and distribute 1 billion at-home coronavirus tests to the American public at no cost. Visit COVIDtests.gov to acquire your free kit, which will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. Four tests per address are available. There may be a delay in shipments, but it's better to already be in line than to wait further.

THUMBS UP! To plans for renovation this year of the Illinois Capitol building in Springfield. The building has had its share of renovations since opening in 1888. But the 21st century beckons, so while the capitol building will be revealing a look that reflects its past and rich history, it will also meet modern requirements like security and handicap accessibility.

THUMBS DOWN! To 'pop-up' COVID testing sites. We haven't seen wide reports of the phenomenon regionally yet. But they exist, and where the possibility for easy money exists, the threat of fraud is right there beside it. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said people first should try to use a state-sponsored testing site. Testing locations also are available on the Illinois Department of Public Health's website and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' website. When choosing a testing site, consider what tests the site administers, who analyzes the results, how and when are results communicated, what personal information is required. Most important, avoid sites that charge out-of-pocket fees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0