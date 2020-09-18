OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS UP! To Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz. Getz has developed a multi-pronged plan to battle violence. There may have been a summer with more physical casualties, but Getz is presiding over what unquestioningly is the most damaged the community has been, thanks primarily to the pandemic. Thanks to Getz for being willing to share his thoughts and plans. The worst-case scenario is citizens are critical of choices being made rather than saying law enforcement is doing "nothing."

THUMBS UP! To the Macon County Health Department Board of Health. The organization is doing an admirable job threading the needle between open public spaces, masks, and all of the battles amid and in between. Again, if the public is able to understand basic rules, we can discuss the methods rather than argue about the necessity.

THUMBS UP! And make it work, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi said the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief. The announcement comes as incumbents campaign and are exposed to their constituents’ dissatisfaction with inaction from Washington. The gesture is a relief, albeit likely largely political. That will be fine as long as something gets done. Otherwise, it’s a typical condescending action from politicians.