OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz. Getz has developed a multi-pronged plan to battle violence. There may have been a summer with more physical casualties, but Getz is presiding over what unquestioningly is the most damaged the community has been, thanks primarily to the pandemic. Thanks to Getz for being willing to share his thoughts and plans. The worst-case scenario is citizens are critical of choices being made rather than saying law enforcement is doing "nothing."
THUMBS UP! To the Macon County Health Department Board of Health. The organization is doing an admirable job threading the needle between open public spaces, masks, and all of the battles amid and in between. Again, if the public is able to understand basic rules, we can discuss the methods rather than argue about the necessity.
THUMBS UP! And make it work, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi said the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief. The announcement comes as incumbents campaign and are exposed to their constituents’ dissatisfaction with inaction from Washington. The gesture is a relief, albeit likely largely political. That will be fine as long as something gets done. Otherwise, it’s a typical condescending action from politicians.
THUMBS DOWN! To the inevitable reckoning. COVID-19 has put budgetary issues center stage, for governments, municipalities, businesses and individuals. The realistic leaders have been voicing concerns for months about what happens when we finally get to the other side of the pandemic. The nation’s economy has suffered a terrifying blow. Sacrifices of services are inevitable. We can only hope it’s not as bad as the pessimists anticipate.
THUMBS UP! to the Children’s Museum of Illinois. In spite of the pandemic, its Duck Derby fundraiser will continue, in virtual fashion. The event is a three-decade tradition. Heats will be run Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. The top 10 run Oct. 3. The first-place finisher receives $3,000. Ducks for the derby are available for purchase at CMofIL.org along with additional event details, or at (217) 423-5437 during normal business hours.
THUMBS UP! To MacArthur senior Taya Davis. The basketball player is conducting camps at at Hess Park, running younger athletes through cone drills, ladder workouts and layup drills. She’s doing it while thinking about and in tribute to Mike Williams, the MacArthur coach who died in July.
THUMBS UP! To devotion to contributions. Vinnie and Debbie Barbee’s “End of the Year Car Bash.” has to be canceled because of the pandemic. They've not been wholly thwarted. They still plan a Sept. 27 boxed lunch giveaway at Water Street Mission. Their car show is a major fundraiser for the Barbees' Christmas toy drive, but they're not throwing in the towel yet. They exemplify the best of Decatur.
