OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Dream Flights, and its special Operation September Freedom, that uses flights in a bi-plane to thank veterans of World War II for their service. The team landed in Decatur this week, taking seven local veterans on a final military mission.

THUMBS UP! To the city of Decatur and the Policemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 39 reaching a long-overdue contract. While the terms of the contract – especially the residency requirement – will be the source of ongoing debate, it does put the terms most everyone agrees with into action.

THUMBS DOWN! To recent news that is putting damper on the high school football season. Sullivan and Urbana have cancelled their seasons because of declining participation, while other schools are seeing their seasons thrown out of whack by teams – like MacArthur High School – having to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

THUMBS UP! To another successful Labor Day Parade in downtown Decatur and picnic in Fairview Park. The events highlight the working spirit that is so prevalent in the community and the generosity of union workers through their giving to the We Are One Community campaign. We Are One Community provides thousands of dollars annually to local non-profits to assist with their missions. Those funds are especially important as these groups continue to be hampered by COVID-19.

THUMBS UP! To a week that seemed a little more normal. Decatur opened its doors to the world as the host of another successful Farm Progress Show. That led into a Labor Day weekend that saw three successful shows at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, the return of the Casey Popcorn Festival and Amish Country Cheese Festival in Arthur, and more.

THUMBS UP! To those who step up to assist — wherever it might take them and not really knowing what they will be asked to do. Red Cross volunteers Shelly Oliver and Kirk Edgecombe left Decatur to assist with the Hurricane Ida recovery. Their first stop was scheduled to be Houston, Texas, with the assignment to come once they got there.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0