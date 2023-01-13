OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! And welcome to Decatur Innovafeed. The French biotechnology company broke ground this week on the highly anticipated plant in Decatur. When construction is completed in the next year, the Decatur operation will be the largest insect protein facility in the world. The fly meal is meant to be a more sustainable alternative for feeding aquaculture, poultry and swine and can be used in domestic pet food. The project, a partnership between Innovafeed and Archer Daniels Midland Co., is another example of grassroots economic development made possible by connecting new business opportunities with businesses that already call Macon County home.

THUMBS UP! To a fresh start in Springfield and Washington, D.C. Yes, we know there are a lot of the same faces. And, yes, the lame duck session on the state level and the selection process for the new U.S. House speaker provided little hope that things will change too much. But we can always hope.

THUMBS UP! To Julia Livingston’s lasting impact at Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates. Livingston left the group that advocates for children after five years at the helm. She has taken a position with the Illinois Supreme Court Commission of Professionalism. We can attest that her efforts went a long way to heightening awareness of the group. The person chosen to replace her will have big shoes to fill.

THUMBS UP! To the year-round availability of food truck fare. A few truck operators are taking advantage of the change in Macon County’s food ordinance that allows those types of businesses to be open at their roadside locations or providing catering service at different winter events. Of course, the weather will play a role. Can we get a mild winter on the side?

THUMBS UP! To Dr. Timothy Pitts, the Decatur native who was part of the medical team that successfully treated Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamilin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was injured Jan. 2 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

THUMBS UP! To the newest members of the Decatur Police Department. Like every other police agency in the country, the Decatur department is facing an uphill battle to add new patrol officers to supplement a team that is already short-staffed and facing the prospect of more open positions with planned retirements in the coming months. To those news officers, we say welcome to Decatur and thank you.

THUMBS UP! To the addition of Fred Spannaus to the Decatur school board. He fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Regan Lewis with just a couple months remaining on her term. Spannaus said he stepped up reluctantly, noting the bad experience during his previous four years on the board. But he added his participation “makes sense” since it will take less time for him to get up to speed. We agree.

THUMBS UP! To the high school fall sports athletes and coaches honored in recent weeks as the Herald & Review’s best. Being a successful student athlete is no easy task. The same is true for the coach charged with getting the best out of their athletes.