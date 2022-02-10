OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To those who gutted it out. A snowstorm essentially shut down Decatur for three days last week and led to a weekend scramble to catch up on errands and duties. But not everyone had an extended break. Our thanks and praise go to those who managed to find a way to work to serve. The power stayed on, water flowed, and people whose jobs are vital to our survival did what they do every day without blinking an eye.

THUMBS UP! To the U.S. House of Representatives. A bipartisan bill passed this week is designed to keep the Postal Service solvent and to reduce mail delays. The ongoing desire on the part of some politicians to eradicate the USPS remains a mystery. At the very least, the institution keeps smaller towns and villages across the country in touch with the world outside. With as much as we’re doing remotely these days, the solvency of the Postal Service is critical to life in the United States.

THUMBS UP! To polar plungers. The Decatur Polar Plunge will be at noon Saturday, March 5, at Lake Decatur in front of the Beach House. The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics. Plungers raise a minimum of $100 to participate. Plungers often repeat the experience and consider it an amazing way to spend a chilly Saturday. For more information, see polarplunge.soill.org.

THUMBS DOWN! To the Biden administration's war on transparency. Reporters were rebuffed and the nature of their characters questioned when they pressed for evidence backing up claims about issues regarding Russia and Syria. State Department spokesman Ned Price went the route of veiled accusations of disloyalty, saying if reporters want to "find solace in information that the Russians are putting out, that is for you to do." Even though he later walked back the comments, he shouldn't be given a pass. The press present was there doing its job. Price and the rest of the administration need to do theirs. Berating reporters and making nefarious accusations is not part of that job, however much the White House thinks that relationship has devolved.

THUMBS DOWN! To the Decatur School Board. First, we congratulate and wish good fortune to Rochelle Clark, who has been named superintendent of Decatur schools. Hiring Clark is the conclusion to a messy process that featured an alarming lack of transparency. The company hired to search for a candidate did at best a mediocre job, delivering one candidate who did not have the credentials for the post, another who was brought in and then disregarded by the board, and the company was unwilling to publicly explain or defend itself. Clark's approval was on the docket for the Tuesday, Feb. 8, board meeting, but the contract with her name on it was part of the pre-meeting packet the board is required to present. There remain plenty of questions about the process in need of answers and, in some cases, solutions.

THUMBS UP! To tundra-trudging first responders. There are certainly hundreds of stories of people helping people during our snowpocalypse last week. One of the more moving involved Moultrie County Sheriff Chris Sims, Sgt. Mark Risley and Deputy Caleb Smith and Bethany Police Chief Chris Nichols. A couple, with a 6-month baby in tow, had their four-wheel-drive pickup get stuck about two miles south and 2.5 miles to the west of Bethany. when they called for help. The law enforcement officials couldn't get closer than a quarter-mile away, so they walked through the drifts to rescue the trio. To them and all the unknown helpers, we say thank you.

