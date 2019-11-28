OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the state board of education. The body made emergency rule changes last week after the Chicago Tribune published a bombshell noting isolation used as punishment in public school districts around the state. The story pointed out there were in excess of 20,000 documented instances of isolation, and “School employees use isolated timeout for convenience, out of frustration or as a punishment.” Isolation is legal in Illinois schools, but it’s generally limited to closing off students who pose a safety threat to themselves or others. The changes will limit the use of isolation and restraints, and requires more transparency when those decisions are made.

THUMBS DOWN! To skipping the flu shot. Immunization rates are flat this year, a troubling statistic. Public health officials recommend almost everyone get a flu shot. The shots are easier and less expensive than they’ve ever been. Yet numbers of the vaccinated remain at about 40%, considerably less than ideal. Even if a recipient gets the flu, the vaccine can reduce its severity. Last year, 61,000 deaths were attributed to the flu. That’s a number we can reduce.