OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the democratic process. Candidates seeking to run for mayor or three open city council seats in the 2023 municipal election will be able to start passing petitions to secure a place on the ballot on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Petitions must contain the signatures of 85 registered voters. The filing period is between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28. Unless a primary election is triggered, the next municipal election will be April 4.

THUMBS UP! To FedEx Ground making Decatur a center. The shipping giant is locating a new 317,000-square-foot distribution center at the intersection of North Brush College and Mound roads. It will be operational by October. Those interested in employment can check out the positions available by going to fedexgroundjobs.com and searching with the word “Decatur'' to get details of the new positions, work requirements and qualifications/experience needed.

THUMBS UP! To success with a once-in-a-lifetime event. The old Mount Zion water tower, built in 1955, was successfully dismantled, to the delight of onlookers. The city’s new water tower holds a million gallons, 10 times the old one, and will also provide more water pressure.

THUMBS UP! And congratulations to Ted Hesse. The new Opus 24 conductor is only the second in the chorale’s three-decade history. He takes over from Milt Scott. The Opus 24 mission is to educate while providing beautiful music to the community.