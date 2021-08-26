OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! And welcome back to football. We’re anticipating all the possibilities -- high school football, college football, the NFL -- after the organizations stumbled through 2020/ We’re excited about area high school teams with high aspirations, Millikin University, the University of Illinois and its new coach, as well the Chicago Bears, who again hope they’ve drafted their quarterback of the future. Let’s all unite with a pointed dislike for the Green Bay Packers. Failing that, the Dallas Cowboys are also generally a good team to hate,

THUMBS DOWN! To legends passing. Charlie Watts, drummer for The Rolling Stones since their inception, died this week. Watts watched entire generations pass in front of him, and provided some of the backbeat to an artistic and societal revolution. All while being a true gentleman. Another legendary rocker to pass this week was Don Everly of the Everly Brothers. His brother Phil died in 2014.

THUMBS UP! And adieu to James W. Loewen. The author of "Lies My Teacher Told Me" was a Decatur native and MacArthur graduate who went on to become a historian who helped reshape some interpretations of history. He was just in Decatur two years ago. He was 79.

THUMBS UP! To honoring the fallen. Legislation has been introduced to name a Decatur street after late Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed in May. The resolution, introduced by Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, would rename South Side Drive between South Franklin Street and Taylorville Road the Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway. Oberheim, 44, is a Decatur native and former Decatur police officer.

THUMBS DOWN! To the manner in which the Decatur Celebration concluded. In a bankruptcy hearing last week, the damage was officially put on the record. There’s no money left, and COVID-19 ultimately sunk the festival, just as it has erased so many other things. The most significant amount of our sympathy goes to the vendors. They played a key role in the event’s three-plus-decade success. But they were also asked for deposits they’re unlikely to recover.

