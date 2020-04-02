OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

THUMBS DOWN! To those ignoring the math. At what point do the numbers start to convince people about the severity of the current crisis? How many reports of nurses wearing garbage bags and photos of tents outside hospitals need to be seen? At what point have those predicting the coronavirus’ pattern been incorrect? We are still awaiting the worst, when our hospitals are pushed past their limit. The longer suggestions are ignored, the longer we’ll be in this limbo. What does it take for us to get to that point with everyone?

THUMBS UP! To distractions. Around the country, people are putting teddy bears at windows, giving a smile to those walking by. Some have put their Christmas lights back up, or left them up. That makes us feel a little more like a society and less like we’ve wandered into “The Omega Man.”

THUMBS UP! To the system actually helping out. We’re enthused, thankful and relieved by the governmental organizations and corporations granting different types of financial forgiveness. Bills have to be paid, but significant portions of our economy are essentially shut down. We’re going to have to carefully attempt to restart our system, and it’s going to take plenty of understanding.

THUMBS UP! To relief from pranks. For those of us who aren’t fans of April Fools Day, the relative absence of poorly timed and ill-considered tricks was a blessing. For those who missed the day’s normal nonsense, you have a whole year to really wow us in 2021.

