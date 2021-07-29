OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To staff vacancies. Macon County public schools may not be any worse off than anyplace else in the country, but the number of job vacancies for teachers is unnerving. There's also a shortage of bus drivers, which was also a concern for Decatur Public Schools when it reopened during the pandemic. There are enough uncertainties about returning to schools that shortages of those delivering the children and delivering the lessons benefit no one.

THUMBS UP! To the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol. Central Illinois representative Adam Kinzinger is on the committee. The role he plays and the decisions he makes on the committee will play a key role in his political futures.

THUMBS DOWN! To high prices at the gas pump. There are understandable reasons for the increase. Supply is down thanks to unanticipated post-pandemic issues. (Parts of the country are also experiencing automobile and housing shortages.) Summer is traditionally a travel time, and people are making up for what they've missed. And of course, Illinois taxes have increased. We eagerly anticipate the flattening of the price.

