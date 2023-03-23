THUMBS UP! To Central Illinois farmers. Illinois produced some of the highest corn and soybean production yields in the nation in 2022, and multiple Central Illinois counties led the way. Illinois counties held the top spots for both corn and soybean production in 2022. Piatt and McLean counties dominated in soybean yield and total corn production, respectively. Illinois is the overall No. 1 producer of soybeans in the United States, and the top 11 counties for soybean yield in 2022 were all located in Illinois. Piatt County topped the nation in soybean yield with 74.2 bushels per acre. The next ten highest-ranking counties in soybean yield were, in order: Macon, Sangamon, Scott, Logan, Tazewell, Stark, Morgan, Christian, Champaign and Woodford counties. The state also had the top five counties in the country for total corn production, with McLean County coming out on top. The county produced nearly 71 million bushels of corn in 2022. The other top five counties in total corn production were Iroquois, Livingston, LaSalle and Champaign counties. Illinois is the second largest producer of corn in the country, behind Iowa.

THUMBS DOWN! To bank failures. The calvary seems to have arrived to rescue Silicon Valley Bank, and that may quiet some of the public’s fears. Analysts are blaming social media speculation and cryptocurrency, a couple of new twists in economic management. One of the reasons bank failures and malfeasance are big deals is because of how rarely they happen. But if issues continue, expect some heated political pressure.

THUMBS UP! To a pause in housing market increases. The median price of a U.S. home was lower this February than it was in February 2022, ending more than a decade of year-over-year increases, the longest on record. The news is great if you're in the housing market, where price explosions have left hopeful homeowners empty-handed too often. The drop marks the first year-over-year price decline in 131 consecutive months of year-over-year increases that began in February 2012. Of course, the median existing home price was $363,000 in February, which leaves many of us on the outside looking in. Additional good news is experts feel this is just an adjustment, and dismiss the possibility of a housing market crash.

THUMBS DOWN! And a long overdue one to social media app TikTok. Users create and share short videos via the app. TikTok boasts in excess of a billion users worldwide, including 80 million monthly active users in the U.S. Users average 95 minutes of use daily. In 2020, President Donald Trump proposed a ban amid concerns about China's access to user information. The proposal has received new life after governments around the country and the world have forbidden TikTok's use on government devices. This one seems like a slam dunk. Let's close the door -- not lock, but close the door on TikTok. We've had enough temper-raising apps fly through our social media doors unchecked. Set TikTok outside for a bit to see if it can earn its way back in.

THUMBS DOWN! To continual and deliberate ignorance of science. A new report from the United Nations says we can hold global warming to relatively safe levels. Global warming is giving us terror like feet of snow where there used to be none, melting glaciers, rising ocean levels and triple-digit temperatures where they were once unheard of. But as a society, global warming is something we easily ignore. We do so at our own peril.

THUMBS DOWN! To an alarming increase in maternal mortality. According to new CDC data, the rate of maternal mortality – defined as deaths during pregnancy or within 42 days of giving birth – rose by 40% in 2021. At a rate of 33 deaths for every 100,000 live births, 1,205 women died of maternal causes that year. That rate was more than twice as high for Black women, whose maternal mortality rate was 70 deaths for every 100,000 live births. Observers suggest COVID-19 bears some responsibility. But pre-COVID mortality was similar. America has dramatically higher rates of women dying in or as a result of childbirth than in peer nations. America has 10 or more times the rate of pregnancy-related death in Australia, Austria, Israel, Japan and Spain.