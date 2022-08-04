OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To ballot confusion. The short-lived candidacy of Shannon Gutierrez Seal announced she was running on a Tuesday and was withdrawn Thursday. In the June primary, she crossed party lines and took a Republican ballot, voting in support of a candidate. Illinois law says that as a result of that vote, she is not eligible to be on the November ballot as a Democrat. Our complaint is not with the decision -- the law is the law, and we can discuss that law at a later date. Our concern is the ongoing nature of the story. At this point, the ballot status is in flux until the end of this month. Voters may end up (more) confused by missing updates. Remember when the Macon County sheriff races were something we didn't discuss weekly?

THUMBS UP! To the memory of legendary Americans. Sports figures Bill Russell and Vin Scully, both Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients, died this week. Russell is certainly on basketball’s Mount Rushmore, winning two NCAA titles, Olympic gold and 11 NBA championships. Scully was the voice of the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball for 67 years and introduced generations around the world to the sport.

THUMBS DOWN! To another tragic death on Decatur streets. T'Earra D. Moore, a 14-year-old girl from Chicago, was shot and killed as she left a graduation party. Three other teens were shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. As always, we offer no solution to gun violence apart from the suggestions that are regularly shouted down. But we will continue to point out the tragedies.

THUMBS DOWN! To horrific weather. In Kentucky, some of the poorest people in America have been devastated and displaced by flash flooding. Dozens are already dead, scores are missing, and the numbers are certain to rise. Natural disasters continue to overwhelm the world. Decatur got a whiff of it this week when rains flooded streets. That followed a stretch of straight-line winds that felled trees and made life inconvenient. “People look down on Appalachians, and some people are saying the hillbillies got what they deserved,” one nurse from the area said. Read any story about a victim, and you definitely will not feel that way. Spare a thought and prayer as well for those surrounded by fire in California.