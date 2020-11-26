OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To the ongoing crippling COVID-19 economic news. The City of Decatur, along with local governmental agencies across the state, finds itself walking on financial eggshells as it waits until midway through 2021 and the conclusion of the state's fiscal year to find if it will receive all the monies it's promised from the state coffers. The frustration is higher this year, of course, due to the pandemic. That's put a magnifying glass on what is an ongoing issue.

THUMBS UP! To the Illinois Supreme Court. It struck down a policy set by the southern Illinois city of Sparta that made the number of citations police issue part of their evaluation. The city tried some clever footwork, insisting the requirement called for citations (warnings) and not tickets. Police and drivers already battle over quotas. This at least takes some teeth out of that accusation in Sparta.

THUMBS UP! To the family of Danielle Kater. The Bloomington resident and Mount Zion graduate. Kater succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this month at age 30. The family is using its platform to continue COVID awareness, reminding us this virus can devastate anyone in its path. The family has initiated a memorial fund which pays for COVID care kits for Macon County residents who have tested positive for the virus. The kits are available at Crossing Healthcare.

THUMBS DOWN! Again and still, to the U.S. Congress. We won't get to the point where financial relief is unwelcome. But we're approaching the point where more and more people are suffering daily and any stimulus passed will be too late for some of them. We regularly defend politicians' ability to multi-task and work on several issues at once. It's time to focus on this issue.

