OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the long-awaited completion of a war casualty’s return home. Effingham County resident Keith Tipsword enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1936 for the opportunities of employment and seeing the world. Tipsword, a U.S. Navy machinist’s mate 1st class, was among 106 crewmen aboard the battleship USS West Virginia who died Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was bombed. More than 80 years later, his remains returned to Illinois, where he was accorded a military burial.

THUMBS UP! To holiday giving. A signature Salvation Army fundraiser is the classic red kettle bell ringer. Those collection kettles have appeared at Hobby Lobby at Hickory Point Mall, Rural King on Mount Zion Road in Decatur, Farm & Fleet on Southside Drive, both Walmart locations, Sam’s Club and all three Kroger stores. Give as you are able.

THUMBS DOWN! To FTX. Reports say the cryptocurrency exchange company has had at least $1 billion in client funds disappear, impacting potentially around a million customers. At its peak, FTX was the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been asked to appear before Senate Banking Committee. Among the athletes who endorsed FTX were Tom Brady (who appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, baseball’s David Ortiz and Shohei Ohtani and basketball’s Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal. The event is already being compared to the Enron energy company scandal and Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.

THUMBS UP! To Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School second graders. The students marked World Kindness Day by collecting treats, toys, blankets, collars and leashes for animals at Macon County Animal Control and Care Center. In addition, the school’s motto came to our attention. Read over the PA every morning by Principal Laura Wentworth, the motto is “Work hard and be kind.” That’s a good general rule for life.

THUMBS UP! To the distinguished service of Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber. Faber has served eight years on the council and said “eight is enough” when he announced he would not run for re-election. He is a practicing attorney, volunteer director of the Community Church of God Legal Aid Clinic and a Democratic precinct committeeman. All are roles he plans to continue in post-council. Faber said he “accomplished barely nothing. “I was in the minority position the whole time ... So I didn’t get a damn thing done. But I tried.” We disagree. Faber was consistently a voice who challenged and made counterpoints heard. That is an accomplishment.