OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! For making it this far. Even if the walls feel like they’re closing in, we’re waking up in the morning and doing whatever we do. We’re reading, writing, watching, sharing our joy and anger and hoping for the best. We’d be helped considerably with warmer temperatures and some sunshine, but let’s be proud of what we’ve accomplished so far and then think about how far we have to do to approach our World War II-surviving ancestors.

THUMBS DOWN! And shame to profiteers and the officials who ignored warnings. We have reports of elected officials taking measures with stocks after being briefed about coronavirus. We’ve seen hoarding in our own community. We’ve seen gouging from individuals and from services online. Taking advantage of those at disadvantages, or those lacking the same advantages, is despicable behaviors.

THUMBS UP! To the ones we’ve been forgetting to thank. We especially think of our farmers, who continue their work yet still face similar uncertainties to the rest of us. To everyone going above and beyond the call to maintain normalcy in this science-fiction world, we thank you.