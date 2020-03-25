OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! For making it this far. Even if the walls feel like they’re closing in, we’re waking up in the morning and doing whatever we do. We’re reading, writing, watching, sharing our joy and anger and hoping for the best. We’d be helped considerably with warmer temperatures and some sunshine, but let’s be proud of what we’ve accomplished so far and then think about how far we have to do to approach our World War II-surviving ancestors.
THUMBS DOWN! And shame to profiteers and the officials who ignored warnings. We have reports of elected officials taking measures with stocks after being briefed about coronavirus. We’ve seen hoarding in our own community. We’ve seen gouging from individuals and from services online. Taking advantage of those at disadvantages, or those lacking the same advantages, is despicable behaviors.
THUMBS UP! To the ones we’ve been forgetting to thank. We especially think of our farmers, who continue their work yet still face similar uncertainties to the rest of us. To everyone going above and beyond the call to maintain normalcy in this science-fiction world, we thank you.
THUMBS UP! To novel approaches to overcoming a novel coronavirus’ attempts to interrupt our normal. To churches and groups utilizing Facebook and Zoom and other computer tools to keep communication lines open, xxx and to those who are going about their business in clever yet thoroughly legal styles that are also clearly within the spirit of the “stay at home” order: Well done.
THUMBS DOWN! To the idea of “overreacting.” As long as you’re not taking something from someone else or acting with the possibility of infringing on someone else, your reactions are fine. And for those who continue to blame “the media” for fear-mongering or sensationalizing, we’re taking suggestions on how to report unprecedented news to satisfy those people and avoid being accused of downplaying or ignoring a world crisis.
