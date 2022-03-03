OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

Thumbs up! To the doors of the Decatur Public Schools being reopened to the visitors. It’s been awhile since reporters and the public have been allowed to witness firsthand the many great things that take place in its classrooms. We got two opportunities this week, the Stepping Up for DPS luncheon that honored community leaders who volunteered to be a Principal for a Day and the Black History Month wax museum at American Dreamer STEM Academy. We look forward to many more visits and the opportunity to share great stories, photos and videos that have taken a back seat over the past two years because of the COVID pandemic.

Thumbs up! To the start of a special year for the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur. The group is celebrating 50 years and kicked off its celebration with Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event. Officials say many more events celebrating the club, its success stories and volunteers, will take place throughout the year.

Thumbs up! Central Illinois is blessed with a host of awesome educators. It’s really special when people outside our communities recognize this fact and hold them up as examples for others to follow. MacArthur High School Principal Cordell Ingram has been an educator and coach in Decatur for 26 years, the last 20 as an administrator. Nick Canaday teaches English at Mount Zion High School. Both are state finalists for the Golden Apple Award. We wish them the best in claiming the top prize, but know that they are already winners in our book.

Thumbs down! To rising gasoline prices. Our hope, much like it is for Illinois weather, would be that gas prices remain at a comfortable level. We say this realizing that no matter what the price is, we would complain it is too high. It’s just more noticeable, and perhaps more of a burden now, as more of us are getting antsy and breaking out of our winter and COVID bunkers and hitting the road.

Thumbs up! Speaking of weather, the recent bout of spring-like weather has been very refreshing and undoubtedly prompted thoughts of cooking outdoors, working in the yard and summer activities. It’s 87 days until Memorial Day. But who’s counting.

Thumbs up! To post-season hoops action. Even the casual observer can’t help but get caught up in the annual March ritual which brings with it some dramatic and unlikely outcomes as teams battle for a chance at high school and college basketball titles. Buckle up folks, it could be a fun ride.

Thumbs up! To the return of fun events, like last weekend’s Macon County CASA Coffee Crawl, that raise awareness and cash for local groups and organizations. During the past two years, as COVID refused to ease its grip, many groups that are counted on to serve those in need saw their access to volunteers and donations drop as fundraising events were canceled. This downturn came as the need for those services were on the rise. Keep that in mind as more events supporting causes close to your heart are announced.

