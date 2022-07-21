OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the organizing of events in place of departed Decatur traditions. Decatur Celebration is simply the largest of summer events to close shop. But grassroots efforts will keep crowds occupied for the remainder of the summer. Among the new events are Punk on Park, an August art and music event at the Art Farm, north of Central Park; the Rock Springs Summer Concert Series; and the Central Park Music and Art Series, which will be from noon to 8 p.m. July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25 in Decatur’s Central Park. Arts in Central Park will return in September, with artists and vendors. Support these efforts. Show the organizers your appreciation of the efforts to provide entertainment.

THUMBS DOWN! To the report from advocacy group GLAAD about social media platforms. The report said platforms are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users. Our thumbs down is to anyone surprised by that finding. A user doesn't have to look far or for long to find menacing or threatening posts or comments on social media. That's part of what's chased away some casual users. The report complained about a lack of transparency among platforms, and platforms' representatives responded with the typical politely worded pablum that says nothing.

THUMBS DOWN! To the citizenry's reaction to more concerning COVID issues, and to the messages being put out by the medical and health industries. Evolved strains of the virus have emerged overseas, and they're said to be stronger than previous versions. The best advice is to get your booster if you haven't. Fewer than half of all eligible U.S. adults have gotten a single booster shot, and only about 1 in 4 Americans age 50 and older who are eligible for a second booster have received one. If there's public fatigue about COVID, it's the job of the medical and health industries to fix that, and fix it for the benefit of patients over stockholders.

THUMBS UP! To Rep. Rodney Davis' sense of humor. Defeated in last month's primary, Davis is working as a lame duck. Earlier this month, the decommissioned USS Rodney Davis was sunk in the Pacific as a practice exercise for the navies from four countries. The ship was named in honor of Rodney M. Davis, a Medal of Honor recipient for his role in the Vietnam War. Davis (@RodneyDavis) re-tweeted the Herald & Review's post adding his comment: "Clearly it’s not been a good summer for us," followed by a laughing emoji. Naturally, because Twitter is a vile and evil platform, ensuing comments blasted Davis and the U.S. military with bile and acrimony. We were relieved and amused by Davis' self-deprecating and clearly not political or militaristic post. We mourn for those who eat, sleep and breathe seriousness.

THUMBS DOWN! To the European heat wave. Temperatures in western Europe are reaching all-time highs. Air conditioning is a rarity throughout Europe. In addition, housing is often built to seal in heat. Experts attribute the temperatures to ongoing global warming. In a show of how the world can be affected even with positive efforts, Europe has dramatically cut back its carbon emissions. But the temperatures indicate whatever steps we have taken to get ahead of the issue started too late.