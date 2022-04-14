OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. One thing we too often disregard is the importance of seeing yourself represented in society. That’s why “minority” groups are often screaming, and they have to scream loud enough to be heard over the rest of the noise. They want to see some resemblance between themselves and people in power culturally. Just as the elevation of other women and other Black people in other places is vital and looking at Jackson will make millions realize some possibilities are not out of reach.

THUMBS UP! To former Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz. Richland Community College announced Getz has been named as the commander of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. Getz was a member of the Decatur Police Department for 22 years, serving as its chief 2016 to 2021. He retired in July 2021. Getz said he thinks the training center is and will play a big part in increasing recruiting numbers.

THUMBS UP! To the 20-plus officers who showed up, representing others as well. Officers appeared in full uniform in the court gallery for the sentencing of Marcus D. Boykin last week. Boykin was sentenced to 50 years for the attempted murder of Decatur Police Officer Chris Snyder. Men in blue feel particularly singled out at this point in our society. Their presence showed they're willing to stand with and behind one another in all circumstances.

THUMBS UP! To Millikin University. For nurses who are already working and want to pursue a bachelor's degree, Millikin has created an online RN to BSN program. That program will allow them to complete their bachelor's degree part-time in five semesters or full-time in three semesters, with eight-week courses and two in-person clinical projects. Millikin is making its contribution to reduce the country’s nursing shortage.

THUMBS UP! To Shemuel Sanders. He was named Decatur's 2022 Citizen of the Year. On June 6, 2020, Sanders’ daughter Shemilah was tragically shot and killed. Since then, Sanders created the Shemilah Outreach Center, working with Decatur youth. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe thanked Sanders for “(taking) the most tragic, horrific event in his life and (turning) it into a miracle.” She applauded him for “(moving) mountains to make Decatur better, to make our children better, and to make a future possible for children in this community.” Past citizens of the year have included Kevin Breheny, Howard Buffett, Mike McElroy, Jeanelle Norman and David Wilhour.

