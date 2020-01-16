OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To the lengthy wait by some 20,000 Illinois residents with disabilities to receive the state aid needed to help get them into programs after they age out the state’s public education system. While the state is seeking additional funding, it isn’t an easy task. It’s estimated the state would have to double the $400 million it spends now to eliminate the wait. that's a huge amount considering all the other financial challenges confronting the state. But funding is only part of the problem for those on the waiting list. Families are reporting the availability of quality programs is limited, too, meaning that once the funding is obtained, finding a place that can help is a challenge.