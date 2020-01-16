OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Howard Buffett and the creation of the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute. The program is intended to increase awareness and encourage careers in law enforcement, nursing , paramedic, firefighting, government services and the law. A $2.3 million grant from the Howard G. Buffet Foundation will support the program for eight years and a $400,00 scholarship fund administered by the Decatur Public Schools Foundation. On a side note, we couldn’t’ agree more with the selection of Jerry Dawson as the namesake of the institute.
THUMBS UP! To Eastern Illinois University and the Illinois-based Golden Apple Foundation for teaming up to address the state’s teacher shortage. The new Accelerators Program will enable a college seniors and career changers with a bachelor’s degree the opportunity to achieve a teaching license in 15 months. In return for financial aid, those who complete the course will be required to teach in those hard to staff districts in central, southern and western Illinois.
THUMBS UP! To the immediate support that was displayed for the workers that are losing their jobs at the LSC Communications Inc. plant in Mattoon. With 750 employees, LSC is the largest industrial employer in Coles County. The task confronting these workers and the communities who benefit from it is a daunting one. It will take everyone working together to address the many challenges that lay ahead.
THUMBS DOWN! To the lengthy wait by some 20,000 Illinois residents with disabilities to receive the state aid needed to help get them into programs after they age out the state’s public education system. While the state is seeking additional funding, it isn’t an easy task. It’s estimated the state would have to double the $400 million it spends now to eliminate the wait. that's a huge amount considering all the other financial challenges confronting the state. But funding is only part of the problem for those on the waiting list. Families are reporting the availability of quality programs is limited, too, meaning that once the funding is obtained, finding a place that can help is a challenge.
THUMBS UP! To the ramping up of efforts to assure a complete and accurate count for Macon County in the 2020 U.S. Census. So much rides on making sure everyone gets counted. The availability of federal funds, money for programs to help those in need and representation in Congress are just a few of the thing it is tied to. It’s unfortunate that those most likely to benefit are those that tend to shy away from the census process. Let’s hope the message of the Decatur and Macon County Census Committee reaches far and wide.