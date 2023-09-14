THUMBS UP! To the decision awarding Decatur's air service to Contour Airlines. The Smyrna, Tennessee-based airline was chosen ahead of Palm Beach, Florida-based Southern Airways Express LLC. The new carrier will replace SkyWest Airlines, a regional partner of United Express, which has served Decatur with 50-seat jet aircraft since 2020. SkyWest announced in March 2022 that was seeking to end its contract to provide commercial service at 29 airports, including Decatur, citing a pilot shortage. Community members have until Sept. 29 to provide feedback on the two options. The proposals are available online at regulations.gov under docket number DOT-OST-2006-23929, along with the request for comments on the proposals.

THUMBS UP! Congratulations and wow to boat races returning to Lake Decatur. Two decades after the demise of the once-annual races, powerboats will return to the city. Dan Hardy and the Decatur Park District are teaming up to bring the powerboat boat races back to Lake Decatur next year and beyond. The event will be among those marking the lake's 100th anniversary celebration. The Hardy's Highway Race for the Lake will be June 8 and 9 and will feature competitive races involving inboard powerboats and other lakeshore activities.

THUMBS UP! To the finest for felines. Bloomington's first cat café, The Cat's Meow Café, 507 N. Hershey Road, Suite E, is a place for cats and cat lovers. Animals are available for play and for adoption. They’ll certainly set the right atmosphere. The café is open Monday through Friday from 7-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m., pausing for cat naps and cleaning time. Saturday and Sunday hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; entry to the cat space is free with a café purchase.

THUMBS DOWN! And a sweaty "not again" to August's Northern Hemisphere temperatures. Last month was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern equipment, it was also the second hottest month measured, behind only July 2023. The world's oceans were the hottest ever recorded, almost 69.8, and have set high-temperature marks for three consecutive months. We are in need of both help and change, and we don't seem to have either.

THUMBS UP! To Decatur’s Pride Fest. Members of the community were encouraged to stop by nonprofit and retail vendors as well as be entertained with a Pet Pride Parade, a drag queen story hour, a youth talent show, live music and a drag show. The event is cheerful and welcoming, something everyone can use more of.