OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! And congratulations to the Decatur Airport. It's been named the primary airport of the year by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The competition was almost 100 public-use airports and heliports. It's the fifth time Decatur has received the honor, the first since 2003. That's nice recognition for the airport, which is marking its 75th year at its current location.

THUMBS UP! To products coming off the assembly line at Bloomington's Rivian electric vehicle company. Preorder holders are able to test drive the R1T truck and receiving demonstrations on charging, storage and accessory equipment. This is just the beginning of what we expect to be thousands upon thousands of vehicles manufactured in Central Illinois and making a difference around the world. From this point, Rivian will hold similar events in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

THUMBS UP! To Rodney Walker. He resigned from the Decatur City Council in July. With practicality and without complaint, he cited conflict of interest laws that were hampering opportunities for him. We wondered what he had in mind. At least part of it is Skywalker Grill, a restaurant he plans to open by November. It's just off the Millikin campus.

THUMBS DOWN! To a morbid milestone. The COVID-19 pandemic has become the deadliest disease event in American history, with a death toll surpassing that of the 1918 Spanish flu. An estimated 675,000 Americans died during a two-year stretch from the flu in the 1918 pandemic. COVID deaths passed that number earlier this month. Even with those numbers, some want to criticize media outlets for overplaying the story. What is the appropriate amount of coverage for a world-changing event? Recent arguments have raised the estimates of deaths in the Civil War at 750,000. Maybe COVID has to reach that number.

THUMBS UP! And congratulations to Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. She was unanimously selected to act as president of the Illinois Municipal League, an asssociation that lobbies on behalf of communities around the state. She's been on the group's board of directors since 2017. Moore Wolfe knows her way around legislators, and her practical and no-nonsense nature makes her an excellent advocate to have.

THUMBS UP! To the Illinois State Fair and its patrons. After a year's absence, the event returned. A near-record 472,390 attended this year. That's second only to the 2019 attendance, which was 508,900. Revenue from the fair is presently estimated at $5 million.

THUMBS UP! To the St. Louis Cardinals. Their recent team-record winning streak put them in charge of the race for the final National League post-season slot, and revived interest around Central Illinois in Major League Baseball. The Chicago White Sox have been dominating, but unable to attract the amount of attention they’re probably due. Both the Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs have been delivering spectacular finishes and reasons for excitement the entire century. Since 2000, The Cardinals have two World Series titles, lost in two additional World Series appearances and made the playoffs 14 times. In that same stretch, the Cubs have one World Series title and eight playoff appearances.

THUMBS DOWN! To inevitable disasters. It's time to pay the price for an 18-month reprieve on evictions. Landlords unquestionably need their money. we've seen how many businesses closed thanks to non-existent or limited income since March 2020. But tenants are in need of assistance as well. Plenty of resources are available for tenants. We hope fallout's issues are minor.

