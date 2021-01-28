OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To proper decisions. The Decatur School Board decided on the names of three schools for whom changes had been under consideration. Johns Hill Magnet School, which will have a new building as of August, will retain its name. That's in line with an overwhelming number of students and neighborhood members who responded to a survey. Parsons School is named for Judge James Parsons, who grew up in Decatur and was the first African-American to be named to the United States District Court. Several people at board meetings, via columns and letters to the editor in the Herald & Review and even a series of calls to one board member the day of the vote supported retaining the name. Oak Grove and Franklin will consolidate at Franklin in August, and the committee's recommendation was to change its name to Franklin Grove to represent both buildings.