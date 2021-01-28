OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To proper decisions. The Decatur School Board decided on the names of three schools for whom changes had been under consideration. Johns Hill Magnet School, which will have a new building as of August, will retain its name. That's in line with an overwhelming number of students and neighborhood members who responded to a survey. Parsons School is named for Judge James Parsons, who grew up in Decatur and was the first African-American to be named to the United States District Court. Several people at board meetings, via columns and letters to the editor in the Herald & Review and even a series of calls to one board member the day of the vote supported retaining the name. Oak Grove and Franklin will consolidate at Franklin in August, and the committee's recommendation was to change its name to Franklin Grove to represent both buildings.
THUMBS DOWN! To winter’s irritating arrival. We haven’t been presented with a winter wonderland. It’s more like enough of a merger of precipitation and temperature to make roads sloppy and a little dangerous, putting drivers just a little more on edge. We’ll keep warm with thoughts of a COVID-free world. We’ll get there somehow.
THUMBS UP! For conservation efforts. Lake Decatur’s level, near its lowest point since the drought of 2012, has stabilized. City officials are still encouraging voluntary water conservation measures to continue. Logic reminds us that with reduced employment and (permanently or otherwise) shuttered businesses, water use should be down. But reality reminds us of how dry Central Illinois has been for several months. We all deserve to take a bow for the accomplishment.
THUMBS DOWN! To the ongoing snail’s pace of the COVID-19 vaccine. But …
THUMBS UP! To those willing to wait overnight to get their vaccinations, as happened at the end of last week at Decatur’s Richland Community College. We can’t criticize the efforts of those who waited, or to those who handled the crowd at an event that was closed as soon as it opened.