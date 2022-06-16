OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Howard Buffett. He went to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month, discussing water, displacement and infrastructure while battling the Russian invasion. Buffett even presented his old sheriff badge to Zelenskyy.

THUMBS DOWN! The miserable heat. After a few days that felt like the spring it seems we’d been denied by the weather masters, triple-digit heat boiled us outside and keep us inside, air conditioners roaring. Remember to check on your neighbors, and keep yourself cool.

THUMBS UP! To the broadcast outlets carrying the Congress’ hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The likelihood of the hearings changing any minds may be unlikely. But these hearings are historic and will stand as part of the permanent record of this event.

THUMBS UP! To a superb grassroots effort. Growing out of a need for baby formula during the present shortage, people are buying formula on the shelf when they see it and dropping it at Decatur Countertop. The formula is then distributed to those with babies in need. The cause of the shortage will continue to be discussed and debated. But this act of charity is an inspiration that deals with a present and pressing emergency without complaint.

THUMBS DOWN! To crypto currency’s crash. The crypto market hit a serious bump this week. Just as stock market investors have seen the market turn unfriendly, The implosion of one form of virtual currency folding resulted in a loss of $40 billion, with no way to account for and punish those responsible. We continue to provide the conservative advice: Don’t invest more than you’re willing to lose, and by the time most of us hear about a get-rich-quick scheme, it’s not because we’re in on the ground floor. It just means someone is selling.

THUMBS UP! To the Decatur City Council. Studying possible expansion and new use of the Decatur Civic Center and the downtown area is a breath of excitement as possibilities are pondered. Changes won't happen overnight, but there's the possibility for positive change.

THUMBS UP! To the Decatur School Board. The board OK'd an agreement with teachers on a four-year contract, and is pondering lifting its uniform mandate from high schools. There's no promise of change, but a May trial of the thought produced positive feedback. Even without a change, reconsidering the decade-old mandate is a good idea.

