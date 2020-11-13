OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To the depressing results of a survey of Illinois teachers. The Illinois Education Association revealed nearly one in three Illinois teachers surveyed said they’ve considered leaving the profession amid the safety concerns and debilitating stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's on top of ongoing shortages and impending retirements. As is the case with multiple businesses and career paths amid the COVID-19 epidemic, changes have made teaching more stressful and has removed some of the aspects of the job teachers found most enjoyable. This is one of hundreds of lit fuses that will devastate society at some point.

THUMBS UP! To a new tool for keeping track of the pandemic. Memorial Health System, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, is providing online daily updates regarding COVID-19 trends at its facilities. Data includes information on how many of those hospitalized patients are in intensive care, and how many patients at all Memorial Health System locations, including outpatient clinics, have tested positive for COVID-19. This kind of transparency is vital to not only reinforce the dangers of the virus, but also to keep us as fully informed as possible. The dashboard is available at ChooseMemorial.org and clicking on the COVID-19 tab at the top of the page, as well as the system's Facebook page. One of the most reliable world total websites is at www.worldometers.info/coronavirus.