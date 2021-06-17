OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! And thank you. Decatur went from zero Independence Day fireworks to two in a brief stretch. The Decatur Park District found another way to get its fireworks on the lake, so while that was briefly gone, it's now returned. In the interim, Life Foursquare Church announced it was amping up its July 4 celebration. That free event will feature food trucks, a Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute band, and fireworks. There's even a contingency for rain. Our July 4 will have plenty of fireworks available.

THUMBS UP! To Juneteenth celebrations, and making the day a state holiday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker picked the right place to sign the law -- at Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The law cements a day and event that’s been marked around the state for years -- Decatur’s Juneteenth celebration is approaching three decades. A bill to make the date a national holiday awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.

THUMBS DOWN! To Major League Baseball. The sport has introduced a rule that prevents pitchers from using a sticky substance that’s been in use for years. Pitchers use the substance to help their grip on the ball. The change itself is one thing. What’s worse is changing rules with the season already in progress. Professional sports are difficult to follow when their rules and existence and application of same are inconsistent.

THUMBS UP! To the idea of a vacant building registration program. Decatur has many large buildings that once served industrial roles. As those buildings change hands, they often end up owned by individuals or entities not based in Illinois or even in the United States. When emergencies strike, like that fire at the warehouse in the 1000 block of East Grand Avenue in Decatur, first responders walk into situations where there's potential danger they might not have any idea about. Requiring information about chemicals or other potential explosives in those buildings is vital to the safety of firemen.

THUMBS DOWN! To scammers. A 78-year-old Decatur woman was conned out of $3,000 by an online scammer. The fraud featured demanding the woman buy gift cards. As Decatur Police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland instructed, when called and told to buy gift cards or acceding to any other demands from an unknown person, "Hang up, no questions, and never give your banking information over the phone."

THUMBS UP! To the final daily COVID-19 report from Macon County health officials. As the state moves to Phase 5 of its COVID-19 recovery plan, the health department has adjusted to once-weekly reports, on Fridays. That's yet another sign of a return to some kind of normalcy.

