OUR VIEW: Thumbs up to Decatur Civic Center study

THUMBS UP! To a study on utilizing the Decatur Civic Center. The Decatur City Council earmarked $39,000 for a study on what would be the best use for the Civic Center. The building's use and vitality to the community has risen and fallen throughout its life. Given its location and available parking, making the Civic Center more of a destination point can only be a boon for Decatur.

THUMBS UP! To graduates. Congratulations to graduates from Millikin University, Richland Community College, Eisenhower, MacArthur and St. Teresa, and all university, college and high school students in the area. Their experience is the most unique in two generations. They worked through a pandemic and unprecedented effort and requirements and bring a distinct experience to the workplace.

THUMBS DOWN! To cyberattacks. The ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, a primary gasoline supplier to the East Coast, led to a brief panic. The attack also led to the comical moment of warning consumers not to store gasoline in garbage bags. But the takeaway is a need to strengthen our computer networks, an infrastructure that needs as much work as our roads and bridges.

THUMBS UP! To the Devon. Welcome back to Decatur’s lakeside amphitheater. The venue lost its sophomore season to COVID-19, but its present schedule looks like a perfect follow-up to its 2019 season. In addition to music acts, the venue will offer yoga, movies, $5 events and a craft beer festival. Decatur favorite Here Come the Mummies, who have played the Lincoln Square Theatre, the Decatur Civic Center and twice at Decatur Celebration, is also on the bill.

