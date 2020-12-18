OUR VIEW: Time for us to do our work with vaccine

The existence and arrival of a vaccine for COVID-19 concludes one step on the way to battling back the crippling virus.

It’s one step on what will still prove to be a long road to the ultimate goal. We’re just beginning to ponder the new challenges and frustrations.

The early decisions are easy. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is an independent group convened by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to offer advice on who should get specific vaccines and when.

The committee said this week that health care workers and the residents and staff of elder-care facilities should go first. Next would be essential frontline workers, including first responders. They’re followed by those with high-risk medical conditions and adults over 65 years of age. Other populations at lower risk would come later next year.

What about prisoners? What about people with obesity? Where is the line drawn on “high-risk medical conditions”?

The number of vaccines being distributed might sound impressive, and 20 million of anything is a lot. But truly, the vaccine will be scarce for some time. The shipment of 20 million is only enough for about 6% of the country’s population.